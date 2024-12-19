Browns Legend Makes A Big Statement About Nick Chubb

The last year has been rough for Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

In Week 2 of last season, he suffered a severe knee injury that sidelined him until Week 7 of this season, and this past Sunday, after struggling to regain his old form, he broke his foot and will be out for the duration.

Before his knee injury in 2023, Chubb was considered arguably the best pure running back in the NFL, and he had been named to the Pro Bowl four straight times coming into that season.

Former Browns running back Leroy Hoard said on “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” that Chubb has done one thing as well as any player on the team.

“There is no person that I can think of that has carried the torch of being a Browns player and what it takes to play and how you need to play in Cleveland than him,” Hoard said of Chubb.

.@BigMouthLeroy says there is no #Browns player that has carried the torch like Nick Chubb has

Chubb, who was a second-round draft pick in 2018 from the University of Georgia, had a relatively modest rookie season with 996 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, but right afterward, he went on an extended tear.

Over the next four seasons, he ran for over 1,000 yards a season and averaged no less than 88.9 rushing yards per game while scoring a total of 40 rushing touchdowns.

While Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers may be a better overall player because of his dual-threat abilities as a makeshift receiver, many felt Chubb was the best rusher in football.

But since coming back from his knee injury, Chubb only put up 332 yards and four total touchdowns while averaging 3.3 yards per carry in eight games, and he will have to endure another offseason of rehab.

