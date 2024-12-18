Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Analyst Notes Interesting Seating Note In Browns’ Proposed Dome

By
Cleveland Browns stadium
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Lost amidst the Cleveland Browns’ putrid 3-11 season is the fact that the team has a new home coming down the pipeline, as the team is focusing its efforts on building a domed stadium in Brook Park in the coming years.

Public sentiment has been a mixed bag of emotions regarding the new stadium, but one analyst recently shared an interesting note about the seating arrangement at the new proposed stadium.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan shared on X that the lead architect of the proposed dome said that the seating arrangement will include the lowest and closest seats of any stadium in the NFL with a design that also includes the smallest upper deck in the league to ensure that there are as many seats as possible closer to the action on the field.

The dome aspect of the proposed stadium is what is giving so many people pause because the beauty of cold-weather games is the essence of football, and a dome would eliminate the potential for incredible snow games like the Browns had when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers a few weeks back.

Most importantly, the Browns need to figure out the quarterback situation and improve this roster, as Deshaun Watson has a $72.9 million cap hit over each of the next two years but still hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in a Browns uniform.

The team has stated that a dome could create more economic opportunities due to the weather not being a factor, but it would still hurt to see indoor games in December instead of another blizzard.

Justin Hussong
