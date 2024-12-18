Analyst Notes Interesting Seating Note In Browns’ Proposed Dome

Lost amidst the Cleveland Browns’ putrid 3-11 season is the fact that the team has a new home coming down the pipeline, as the team is focusing its efforts on building a domed stadium in Brook Park in the coming years.

Public sentiment has been a mixed bag of emotions regarding the new stadium, but one analyst recently shared an interesting note about the seating arrangement at the new proposed stadium.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan shared on X that the lead architect of the proposed dome said that the seating arrangement will include the lowest and closest seats of any stadium in the NFL with a design that also includes the smallest upper deck in the league to ensure that there are as many seats as possible closer to the action on the field.

Lead architect for #Browns proposed Brook Park Dome says seating bowl includes the lowest and closest seats than any other stadium in the NFL. The design has the smallest upper deck of any large venue in the NFL, redistributing those seats lower to keep fans closer to the action — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 18, 2024

The dome aspect of the proposed stadium is what is giving so many people pause because the beauty of cold-weather games is the essence of football, and a dome would eliminate the potential for incredible snow games like the Browns had when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers a few weeks back.

Most importantly, the Browns need to figure out the quarterback situation and improve this roster, as Deshaun Watson has a $72.9 million cap hit over each of the next two years but still hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in a Browns uniform.

The team has stated that a dome could create more economic opportunities due to the weather not being a factor, but it would still hurt to see indoor games in December instead of another blizzard.

