Browns Legend Names Team’s Best Option For No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made it loud and clear that they will not trade Myles Garrett.

Maybe they’re for real or maybe they’re just trying to drive his trade value up.

Whatever the case, one thing seems to be a certainty right now: Garrett won’t sign another deal in Cleveland once his current contract runs out.

That’s why this team needs to start thinking about the future.

With that in mind, Hanford Dixon and Pat McGuire debated about the Browns’ potential plans for the 2025 NFL Draft.

In the latest edition of “The Hanford Dixon Show,” they both agreed that they should take Penn State star Abdul Carter, who’s looking like a lock to be taken in the top five.

Hanford and @p_mcguire18 agree that Abdul Carter may be the #Browns best option if Myles Garrett is traded. #DawgPound "He's looking like a Top 5 pick." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/vv3R12JW6X — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) February 6, 2025

Carter was already considered one of the best prospects in this class, and with Garrett leaving, he might be the perfect replacement.

Even if the Browns keep Garrett for another season, which seems unlikely, he could mentor Carter for as long as he’s there.

Moving on from Garrett is difficult, as you never want to lose a player of his caliber.

On the other hand, it also gives this team an opportunity to get a fresh start and a clean slate.

They need to get younger and more cost-effective, and with Garrett gone, there won’t be as much urgency or pressure to compete at a high level in the next couple of years.

Maybe they just need to take a couple of steps back to finally take a leap forward.

