Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About His Record-Breaking Sack

The Cleveland Browns ended the season with plenty of storylines, but one moment stood above the rest. Myles Garrett did not just finish a dominant year. He etched his name into franchise history.

After breaking the NFL’s single-season sack record, Garrett offered a rare and candid reflection on the play that sealed it.

Garrett described the record-breaking sack as the best jump off the line of scrimmage that he’s ever had.

“I was just watching the clock. I knew the next time he gave a count, they were going. I was just watching the ball and going as quick as I could. They had a couple of other details that gave me the snap count,” Garrett said.

Browns Myles Garrett said the record breaker was probably the best get-off he ever had. pic.twitter.com/TlFwtzeIXX — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 4, 2026

That perspective carries even more weight when you consider everything that surrounded Garrett this past offseason.

There was criticism. Questions about leadership. Frustration from fans who felt like he betrayed the city of Cleveland. When Garrett received a record-breaking extension, some wondered whether the urgency and edge would still be there once the deal was done.

This season, he did not just play at an elite level. He carried the defense. He showed up weekly as a vocal leader, held teammates accountable, and set the tone for a unit that often had to compensate for offensive struggles. When the Browns needed a stop, he delivered.

That matters.

It is easy to dominate when everything is going right. It is much harder to do it when the team is losing. Garrett responded to that with the best season of his career and capped it by breaking an NFL record.

That is leadership.

Not the loud kind. The kind that shows up in preparation, effort, and execution when it would be easier to fade into the background. Garrett took on more responsibility this season, both in the locker room and on the field, and he delivered on both fronts.

If there were any lingering doubts about how seriously he took his role after securing his contract, this season answered them.

Garrett did not just earn his extension. He justified it in every possible way.

NEXT:

Andre Szmyt’s Kick Meant More Than Just A Win On Sunday