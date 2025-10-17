Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 17, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bruce Drennan Raises Big Question About Kevin Stefanski

Bruce Drennan Raises Big Question About Kevin Stefanski

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Bruce Drennan Raises Big Question About Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are a disappointing 1-5 to start the season, but the team is still in good hands with two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski at the helm.

While Stefanski often gets the benefit of the doubt, local media legend Bruce Drennan recently shared a big question he has about Cleveland’s leader.

During a recent episode of Bonus Time, Drennan started wondering if Stefanski can change the culture and if the losing has been too much to overcome.

“I am not calling like a lot of the fans, and some of our colleagues, for Stefanski’s job…yet. But, a change of culture may indeed be necessary, because even if he had a lot of talent, I just don’t know if he can do it.”

Cleveland’s quarterback situation, ever since trading for Deshaun Watson, has been untenable, and that is a big reason why Stefanski has gotten so much benefit of the doubt.

It’s hard to win when you have four or five different starting quarterbacks every year, but Stefanski found a way to do it in 2023.

It’s unreasonable to look around the league and think that Cleveland has the talent to compete right now, particularly on offense, where the Browns had the lowest scoring output in the league last season and are already on their second starting QB this season.

It’s hard to maintain a positive culture through a rebuilding phase, and while this roster has plenty of impressive young talent, the losing could be too much for Stefanski to overcome.

NEXT:  Analyst Calls For Browns Assistant Coach To Be Fired
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation