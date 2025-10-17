Bruce Drennan Raises Big Question About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns are a disappointing 1-5 to start the season, but the team is still in good hands with two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski at the helm.

While Stefanski often gets the benefit of the doubt, local media legend Bruce Drennan recently shared a big question he has about Cleveland’s leader.

During a recent episode of Bonus Time, Drennan started wondering if Stefanski can change the culture and if the losing has been too much to overcome.

“I am not calling like a lot of the fans, and some of our colleagues, for Stefanski’s job…yet. But, a change of culture may indeed be necessary, because even if he had a lot of talent, I just don’t know if he can do it.”

Do the #Browns NEED a change of culture? #DawgPound "I just don't know if he can do it." -Bruce pic.twitter.com/n7hn7Q7JHG — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) October 16, 2025

Cleveland’s quarterback situation, ever since trading for Deshaun Watson, has been untenable, and that is a big reason why Stefanski has gotten so much benefit of the doubt.

It’s hard to win when you have four or five different starting quarterbacks every year, but Stefanski found a way to do it in 2023.

It’s unreasonable to look around the league and think that Cleveland has the talent to compete right now, particularly on offense, where the Browns had the lowest scoring output in the league last season and are already on their second starting QB this season.

It’s hard to maintain a positive culture through a rebuilding phase, and while this roster has plenty of impressive young talent, the losing could be too much for Stefanski to overcome.

