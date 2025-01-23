Tommy Rees Reveals Why He Wanted To Stay In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns didn’t need much time to find their new offensive coordinator.

They loved the job that Tommy Rees did with the tight ends, and given his background in college and a similar offensive philosophy, they trusted him in the position.

However, it seems like they weren’t the only team keeping tabs on him.

With that in mind, he talked about his decision to stay in Cleveland and pursue this opportunity.

In a media interview, Rees expressed his desire to contribute to Kevin Stefanski’s vision in Cleveland.

He also raved about the fan base and what the organization represents.

He also raved about the fan base and what the organization represents.

Rees isn’t the biggest name in coaching by any means, and some fans were disappointed to see the team promoting him.

Then again, other teams have found plenty of success with this kind of decision.

We’ve seen young assistant coaches emerge as bright minds and eventually climb their way up to head coaching positions.

Nick Saban gave him his stamp of approval years ago.

While he didn’t have experience as a top assistant in the pros, he did handle the job with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Alabama Crimson Tide, two blue-collar college programs.

At the end of the day, Kevin Stefanski will still be in charge of offensive play-calling and have the final say on all things related to the offense.

So, if Rees has a similar offensive philosophy and can help develop a young quarterback, the fan base should embrace him with open arms and wish him nothing but the best.

