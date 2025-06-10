Browns Nation

Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade With Packers

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter this season looking to bounce back after a tough campaign.

But if things start heading south early in the season, they might have no choice but to make some significant moves, perhaps shedding salary and moving on from veterans to build for the future.

With that in mind, insider Zac Jackson speculated that the Browns could trade cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Green Bay Packers for one of their many wide receivers.

The Packers recently decided to part ways with cornerback Jaire Alexander after a couple of injury-riddled seasons, so they could be in the market for a replacement.

Granted, losing a player of Newsome’s caliber would be a big blow to Cleveland.

He’s much more than just a great cornerback; he’s also a strong leader and one of the hardest-working players on the team.

Then again, it’s also quite evident that the Browns are in need of help at wide receiver, and the Packers have a surplus at the position.

Even if Christian Watson doesn’t return from injury this season, Green Bay has Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed looking for targets, so one likely would be the odd man out.

The Browns may not want to trade one of their veteran leaders and best players to get a wide receiver, but if it becomes inevitable, they might as well satisfy a need in return.

Browns Nation