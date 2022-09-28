Browns Legend Shares A Must-See Jacoby Brissett Stat

Cleveland Browns fans didn’t have much faith in quarterback Jacoby Brissett leading into the 2022 NFL season.

After all, he was a placeholder because Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

However, he is doing his part for the Browns’ early success this year.

While his numbers are not eye-popping, he only has one interception in three games.

He has also completed 66.3 percent of his passes and gained 6.5 yards per successful throw.

His efforts helped Cleveland win two of their first three games.

The Browns could have been 3-0 if not for their late-game collapse against the New York Jets in Week 2.

But with that game already in the books, Browns legend Joe Thomas is pointing out a positive fact about Brissett.

Thomas tweeted that Brissett earned a 92.5 grade from Pro Football Focus for his Week 3 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Only players that appeared in at least 25 snaps are included in the list.

Brissett had 21 completions out of 31 attempts for 220 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Aside from the high PFF grade, he also received a 109.6 passer rating and 69.3 QBR for that performance.

More importantly, that win gave them a share of the AFC North lead with the Baltimore Ravens.

Brissett Connecting With His Targets

The athletes around him are also benefitting from this steady play.

He knows when to activate their talented backfield duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Chubb had 113 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh, while Hunt added 61 total yards.

Likewise, Amari Cooper is finding his rhythm with consecutive 100-yard games.

Tight end David Njoku is also proving his worth after his contract extension this offseason with 89 yards and a touchdown grab against the Steelers.

Brissett is developing good chemistry with his teammates and proving his doubters wrong.