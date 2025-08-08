Browns Legend Shuts Down Big Concern About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with questions swirling around star pass rusher Myles Garrett.

His limited participation in recent practices has sparked debate among a portion of fans about his readiness and commitment level heading into the campaign.

Franchise legend Hanford Dixon recently weighed in on the discussion.

Speaking on his podcast, Dixon offered a direct response to those questioning Garrett’s approach.

“Am I worried about Myles Garrett practicing? He** no! Not worried about it. One thing you know about him, he’s gonna show up. And guys, every single game last year, he played in. Now tell me, can you depend on that guy?” Dixon said.

.@HanfordDixon29 is NOT worried about Myles Garrett missing a few practices. #DawgPound "One thing you know about him, he's GOING to show up." pic.twitter.com/ABJXmvjIWv — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) August 7, 2025

Dixon’s confidence stems from Garrett’s proven track record.

The defensive end appeared in all 17 games during last season while recording 47 tackles and 14 sacks. His sack total ranked second in the NFL that year.

Garrett also forced three fumbles and recovered one during his dominant campaign.

The performance earned him his sixth Pro Bowl selection and fourth First-Team All-Pro recognition.

His durability has become a trademark throughout his career. Even when facing constant double teams or dealing with minor injuries, Garrett maintains his presence on the field. He often sets the tone for Cleveland’s entire defensive unit.

Garrett might have missed several voluntary practice sessions, but has participated in all mandatory team activities. It just aligns with how many star players manage their workload during the preseason.

The Browns organization continues focusing on keeping Garrett healthy for the regular season.

His established routine and consistent availability suggest little reason for concern as Cleveland prepares for meaningful games.

