Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, August 8, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Chris Simms Reveals What Shedeur Sanders Can Prove In Preseason

Chris Simms Reveals What Shedeur Sanders Can Prove In Preseason

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Chris Simms Reveals What Shedeur Sanders Can Prove In Preseason
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bleacher Ball)

 

The Cleveland Browns will get their first extended look at rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders when preseason action begins Friday night.

The former Colorado standout now has a chance to prove that game situations bring out his best qualities.

Sanders has faced questions about his practice workload and overall readiness since arriving in Cleveland.

He sits fourth on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Still, Friday represents a pivotal moment for the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms recently highlighted what this appearance could mean for Sanders moving forward.

“This could be the opportunity he finally gets to go, ‘Look, I might not be perfect at practice, I might not have got a ton of reps, but when I get out here when the lights are on, I know how to move the offense and lead the guys and my blood never boils, I’m always calm and cool.’ We’ll see if he can do that,” Simms said.

Sanders brings an impressive college resume to Cleveland. He threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season while leading Colorado to a 9-4 record.

Those numbers helped him capture multiple honors including the Big 12’s top offensive award.

The preseason opener offers Sanders more than just playing time. It provides a platform to reshape how the Browns view his potential.

Limited practice reps might normally concern coaches, but Sanders has built a reputation for elevating his play when it matters most.

A strong showing could alter Cleveland’s internal evaluations. The Browns continue searching for long-term stability at quarterback, and Sanders understands this moment could change everything.

He has the chance to challenge pre-draft assessments and show the coaching staff that he belongs in the NFL.

NEXT:  Browns Insider Notes Interesting Fact About Tyler Huntley
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation