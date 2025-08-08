Chris Simms Reveals What Shedeur Sanders Can Prove In Preseason

The Cleveland Browns will get their first extended look at rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders when preseason action begins Friday night.

The former Colorado standout now has a chance to prove that game situations bring out his best qualities.

Sanders has faced questions about his practice workload and overall readiness since arriving in Cleveland.

He sits fourth on the depth chart behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Still, Friday represents a pivotal moment for the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms recently highlighted what this appearance could mean for Sanders moving forward.

“This could be the opportunity he finally gets to go, ‘Look, I might not be perfect at practice, I might not have got a ton of reps, but when I get out here when the lights are on, I know how to move the offense and lead the guys and my blood never boils, I’m always calm and cool.’ We’ll see if he can do that,” Simms said.

Sanders brings an impressive college resume to Cleveland. He threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season while leading Colorado to a 9-4 record.

Those numbers helped him capture multiple honors including the Big 12’s top offensive award.

The preseason opener offers Sanders more than just playing time. It provides a platform to reshape how the Browns view his potential.

Limited practice reps might normally concern coaches, but Sanders has built a reputation for elevating his play when it matters most.

A strong showing could alter Cleveland’s internal evaluations. The Browns continue searching for long-term stability at quarterback, and Sanders understands this moment could change everything.

He has the chance to challenge pre-draft assessments and show the coaching staff that he belongs in the NFL.

