Browns Legend Sounds Off, Calls For Team To Get Things Right

An entire generation does not know of a world where text messaging doesn’t exist after the popular communication tool was first developed in 1992.

The same holds for select Cleveland Browns fans as youthful members of the team’s fanbase have no recollection of a time when the organization last made an appearance in the AFC Championship game in 1989.

It’s a frustrating time to be a Browns fan despite Cleveland making two playoff appearances under GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

That’s why this offseason’s decisions have to move the needle and make the team better, according to Browns legend Hanford Dixon.

Dixon sounded off on the team during his recent podcast episode, launching an expletive-laden tirade about Cleveland needing to make the right decisions for the organization over the next few months.

“Everybody is just trying to get ready and make their team better, but these (expletive) Cleveland Browns, we just got to get this (expletive) straight … For us to be at the bottom of the AFC North again, it’s crazy. It doesn’t make any sense,” Dixon said.

Dixon said he was “fed up” with the organization’s constant failures, and he apologized to co-host Gabriella Kreuz for cutting her off during his rant.

The Browns legend was a member of the last team to make a deep playoff run, ending his career after Cleveland’s most recent trip to the AFC Championship contest.

When Dixon ended his NFL career, the Browns had earned three appearances during a four-year stretch to the conference championship game.

The Browns have also not won an AFC North crown since Dixon’s final season, and the organization has made only four playoff appearances since the 1989 season.

