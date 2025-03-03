Bernie Kosar Reveals Who Should Call Plays For The Browns

For the second consecutive year, the Cleveland Browns will have a new offensive coordinator for the upcoming season.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski ended Ken Dorsey’s run after one season because Cleveland struggled in the pass-friendly scheme the former coordinator installed in 2024.

Stefanski promoted pass-game coordinator and tight ends coach Tommy Rees to the offensive coordinator position in January, giving the second-year NFL coach his first shot at guiding an NFL offense after prior stints at Notre Dame and Alabama.

Stefanksi also announced he will resume play-calling duties in 2025, a role the head coach enjoyed during each of his first four seasons with the team.

Browns legend Bernie Kosar fully supports this approach, sharing his thoughts about Stefanski’s decision to resume as Cleveland’s offensive play-caller.

“I think he should call plays. I love his offense. I think it’s perfect for a young quarterback,” Kosar said.

Kosar said that Stefanski’s play-calling will provide “clarity” and give the team an offensive identity in 2025.

He added that Stefanski’s schemes are a strong fit for “grooming a young quarterback,” and the head coach’s decision to resume play-calling duties has the Browns legend excited for the upcoming season.

Last year’s offensive results were abysmal for the Browns as the team finished among the league’s worst with the fewest total offensive yards per game.

Cleveland was also dead last in the NFL in scoring, averaging just 15.2 points per contest.

Stefanski’s offenses produced better results through a run-oriented attack.

During his four-year stint as play-caller, the Browns produced at least 20.5 points per game and 118.6 rushing yards per outing.

