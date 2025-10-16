Browns Legend Urges Myles Garrett To Make Big Change

The Cleveland Browns haven’t shown any signs of real improvement, but one encouraging development this season has been the performance of the defense.

It has been reminiscent of the dominant 2023 season when the Browns had arguably the best defense in the NFL.

The star has once again been Myles Garrett, who has 23 combined tackles and four sacks in six games and has been a constant menace for opposing offenses.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently shared that he wants to see Garrett take another step in terms of his leadership.

“I would just concentrate on that defense. Because the last couple weeks, we haven’t played the way we’re capable of playing,” Dixon said.

"I would just concentrate on that defense."@HanfordDixon29 wants to see Myles Garrett get out of the media and focus on leading the defense. #DawgPound Presented by @Fanduel pic.twitter.com/eDCFNIftgc — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) October 15, 2025

Dixon briefly alluded to Garrett’s comments to the media and urged him to focus more on the team.

He was likely referencing the clear frustration he showed in his postgame comments, when he said it was irritating to continue losing games the same way and that it “must be nice” for Pittsburgh’s pass rushers to chase a quarterback with a two-score lead.

Garrett has every right to be frustrated, considering all he has been through during his tenure in Cleveland, especially over the past couple of seasons as the offense has failed to build leads due to slow starts.

The All-Pro hasn’t had the luxury of playing from ahead, and there’s only so much he can do to fix things.

The offense simply has to be better, but that has been the issue for years.

