Josh Cribbs Has A Big Concern About Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns had a poor showing in Week 6, and their run of futility against their AFC North rivals continued as they failed to win at Pittsburgh in the regular season for the 22nd year in a row.

It was a step back overall, particularly on offense, as rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for just 221 yards despite 52 pass attempts.

That included several passes that could have easily been picked off, in addition to six sacks.

Former Browns player Josh Cribbs recently shared that he isn’t seeing why Gabriel was taken where he was in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“He has to have the ability to get out of the pocket. He has to have speed to be maneuverable. We’re not seeing the reason they took him in the third round,” Cribbs said.

.@JoshCribbs16 isn't seeing the REASON we drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round. #DawgPound "He has to have the ability to get out of the pocket; he has to have speed." Presented by Smart Choice Baths https://t.co/aFxmISVIvZ pic.twitter.com/WjUisQd1Ia — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) October 15, 2025

Gabriel again didn’t turn the ball over, but that’s about the only positive takeaway from this performance.

Cribbs was right to point out that Gabriel consistently failed to get out of the pocket when there was any semblance of pressure, though the offensive line didn’t do him any favors getting beaten by Pittsburgh’s front seven.

It’s unfair to place the blame solely on the rookie QB, as the offense as a whole didn’t live up to expectations, from the line to the receivers to the running game.

The Browns have an easier matchup in Week 7 when they host the Miami Dolphins, and it would be nice for fans to see Gabriel get his first NFL win in his first home start.

