Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Browns Legend Wants A Big Question Answered About Hue Jackson

Brandon Marcus
By
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The history of the Cleveland Browns is filled with many coaches, some who have had a positive impact on the team, and others who have fallen dreadfully short. Most people agree that Hue Jackson didn’t achieve what he wanted with the Browns, but certain people feel he has been treated unfairly since then. Sitting down on The Top Dawgs Show, Hanford Dixon spoke about Jackson and wondered why he hasn’t been given another shot.

He noted that others, such as the recently-fired Kevin Stefanski, have moved on to other opportunities, but Jackson hasn’t coached since being let go by the Browns in 2018.

“Sitting here talking about Hue Jackson, first time around didn’t go well for him, why can’t he get another shot? All these other guys keep getting shots,” Dixon said.

According to reports, numerous people within the Browns organization didn’t want to hire Jackson in 2016, but they were overruled by owner Jimmy Haslam. But after going 3-36-1 (including a 2-5-1 start to the season), Jackson was let go halfway through the 2018 season.

There is no doubt that Jackson didn’t lead the team where it needed to be, but it is somewhat surprising that he hasn’t returned to a head coaching position in the NFL since then.

However, he has been busy. Following his firing by the Browns, he spent a short time with the Cincinnati Bengals as a special assistant head coach. After that, he worked for Tennessee State, Grambling State, and Georgia State, taking on multiple roles.

Jackson is 60 years old, but he comes with a ton of experience, working for Washington, the Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and Oakland Raiders before coming to Cleveland. However, his time with the Browns was so disappointing that it left a bad taste in many mouths and has obviously left a bad impression.

Still, in a league filled with coaches who have been given multiple chances even after major missteps, it is curious that Jackson is still out in the cold.

