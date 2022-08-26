Browns Nation

Browns Legends Program To Add Thomas, Brewster In 2022

By

01 October 2006: Browns' helmet is sitting on the field before the game against the Raiders at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. Cleveland Browns defeated Oakland Raiders, 24-21.

 

Cleveland’s storied NFL franchise announced 2 additions to their Browns Legends program for 2022.

Former greats Joe Thomas and Darrel “Pete” Brewster will join the ranks of those previously honored for their indelible impact.

Thomas remains active with the Cleveland Browns organization, including some radio work and hands-on coaching this year.

Brewster passed away in 2020, but his family is thrilled by the honor.

Team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released a statement about the newest legends.

In part, they said,

“Darrell ‘Pete’ Brewster and Joe Thomas are incredibly deserving of becoming Browns Legends, and we commend them for their commitment to the team on the field and community off of it.”

In 2001, Cleveland named all their current Football Hall of Famers to the initial Legends class, along with 5 others.

Each season since, they’ve added 2 names to the roster of honorees.

 

Joe Thomas Among the Best At His Position

Former offensive tackle Joe Thomas played 11 seasons for the Browns, the biggest star in what was often an ignored position.

He played in 10 Pro Bowls and was named a first-team All-Pro 6 times.

In the midst of some dreadful Browns seasons, Thomas was a bright spot and a source of positivity for the team.

He was an ironman, playing over 10,000 consecutive snaps, the longest streak since the league started logging snap counts in 1999.

Thomas remains popular among fans and players, and his name sits in the Browns’ Ring of Honor at FirstEnergy Stadium.

But his accolades were not limited to the playing field.

Thomas is the only Cleveland Browns player to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award more than once.

He took the honors a total of 3 times, including in 2010, 2012, and 2016.

 

Brewster Was a Browns Champion 

Pete Brewster was one of legendary quarterback Otto Graham’s favorite targets from 1952-1958.

Lining up at tight end, Brewster caught 21 touchdown passes among his 210 receptions.

In a decidedly non-passing era, his 3,758 yards were well above average for the position.

He also played a solid defensive end during a golden era for the Browns.

Brewster was a vital part of the back-to-back championship teams in 1954-55.

He was a Pro Bowler in ’55 and ’56 and played 2 more seasons in Pittsburgh before retiring.

“Our family is ecstatic that our father has been chosen to receive (this) incredible honor,” said Brewster’s daughter, Debbie Wildeisen. “We are humbled and proud that he is recognized for his contributions to the team that was so close to his heart.”

Brewster lived out his post-playing days in Missouri and was 89 years old when he passed away in 2020.

