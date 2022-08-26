Browns Nation

Browns Writer Notes A New Intriguing WR Target

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are all systems go for the 2022 NFL season.

They will try to address Deshaun Watson‘s suspension by having Jacoby Brissett behind center.

However, wide receiver is one position they need more help with.

While they were able to get Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper, that signing isn’t enough to strike fear among opponents.

Aside from him, the Browns have Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell as projected starters.

Peoples-Jones had 597 yards and three touchdowns last season, while Bell is a rookie drafted in the third round.

If they need more firepower in their passing game, Browns insider Craig A. Fountain has a suggestion.

Fountain tweeted, “Denzel Mims for the right price would be an intriguing option for the #Browns.”

After not getting enough opportunities with the New York Jets, Mims requested a trade, as his agent Ron Slavin shared.

In a statement shared by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Slavin shared, “It’s just time. Denzel tried in good faith, but it’s clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen.”

He added, “We feel at this point a trade is our only option since the Jets have told us repeatedly they will not release him.”

 

Mims’ NFL Career So Far

Mims played nine games in his rookie year and finished with 357 yards.

A year later, he only had 133 yards in 11 games.

He is yet to score a touchdown in the NFL.

Mims could be of help to the Browns to give them a more balanced offense.

His addition could give their attack more depth than being just a run-first team.

Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson #4 and Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talk on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
