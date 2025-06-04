Browns Lineman Turns Heads With Physique Change

Second-year tackle Dawand Jones is emerging as a source of optimism for the Cleveland Browns.

The towering lineman is making a remarkable return from arthroscopic knee surgery, participating fully in practices without any visible limitations.

Jones has surpassed all recovery expectations. Many anticipated he would be ready by training camp, but he has blown past that conservative timeline.

According to The News-Herald’s Jeff Schudel, Jones also appears physically transformed, suggesting a focused and disciplined approach to his rehabilitation.

“This picture shows huge Dawand Jones is even after losing 20 pounds of body fat. He is 6-foot-8 and still weighs around 374 pounds. He is the Browns starting left tackle,” Schudel wrote.

This picture shows huge Dawand Jones is even after losing 20 pounds of body fat. He is 6-foot-8 and still weighs around 374 pounds. He is the #Browns starting left tackle. pic.twitter.com/GdcGcLhA9p — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) June 4, 2025

Jones has stepped into significant roles throughout his Cleveland tenure, filling in for both Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin across the past two seasons.

The Ohio State product has faced considerable adversity during his professional career. A knee injury during a December 2023 practice ended his rookie season early, adding to the Browns’ offensive line struggles.

The 2024 campaign brought mixed results for Jones. He returned to action, appearing in 10 games with eight starts.

His temporary rise over Wills was cut short by an ankle injury that sidelined him again. This past winter brought another setback when he required minor knee surgery.

Despite these injury concerns, Cleveland chose not to draft any offensive linemen recently.

As the Browns navigate an unusual four-man quarterback competition, Jones appears positioned as the likely starter at left tackle.

He accumulated 334 snaps on the right side and 176 on the left during 2024, though his performance graded among the bottom five tackles league-wide.

NEXT:

One Shedeur Sanders Pass At OTAs Had Fans Buzzing