One Shedeur Sanders Pass At OTAs Had Fans Buzzing

The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, placing him fourth on their quarterback depth chart.

However, the rookie is already making waves during organized team activities with performances that have fans and observers taking notice.

Sanders showcased his talent during Wednesday’s 11-on-11 drills when he delivered a precision touchdown pass to receiver Kaden Davis.

“It’s going to quickly become obvious to everyone that Shedeur Sanders is the best QB on the Browns roster,” DNVR Buffs noted.

The throw generated significant buzz among fans who witnessed the connection.

Despite facing criticism following the draft, Sanders continues proving he belongs at the professional level while potentially building a case for more playing time.

Fan reactions poured in across social media platforms.

One supporter commented, “Sounds like the building already knows,” while another expressed frustration with his draft position, stating, “They cheated him millions of dollars. Not cool.”

Additional fan responses highlighted the quality of his performance.

“Gawd damn ball placement incredible,” one wrote, while another declared, “He was the best QB in the 2025 draft. Just a matter of time.”

One fan praised the technical aspect of the throw, noting, “Receiver was properly covered, WR isn’t a premiere guy, put the ball only where he can catch it.”

Cleveland faces decisions regarding their crowded quarterback room as they prepare for training camp in July.

The team typically doesn’t carry four quarterbacks into the regular season, making these spring sessions crucial for evaluation purposes.

While OTA performances don’t always translate to regular season success, Sanders has shown promise that extends beyond typical late-round expectations.

His play suggests the Browns may have found more value than anticipated with their fifth-round selection. If Sanders continues this trajectory, Cleveland might be looking at their quarterback solution sooner than expected.

