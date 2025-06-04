Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, June 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / One Shedeur Sanders Pass At OTAs Had Fans Buzzing

One Shedeur Sanders Pass At OTAs Had Fans Buzzing

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

One Shedeur Sanders Pass At OTAs Had Fans Buzzing
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, placing him fourth on their quarterback depth chart.

However, the rookie is already making waves during organized team activities with performances that have fans and observers taking notice.

Sanders showcased his talent during Wednesday’s 11-on-11 drills when he delivered a precision touchdown pass to receiver Kaden Davis.

“It’s going to quickly become obvious to everyone that Shedeur Sanders is the best QB on the Browns roster,” DNVR Buffs noted.

The throw generated significant buzz among fans who witnessed the connection.

Despite facing criticism following the draft, Sanders continues proving he belongs at the professional level while potentially building a case for more playing time.

Fan reactions poured in across social media platforms.

One supporter commented, “Sounds like the building already knows,” while another expressed frustration with his draft position, stating, “They cheated him millions of dollars. Not cool.”

Additional fan responses highlighted the quality of his performance.

“Gawd damn ball placement incredible,” one wrote, while another declared, “He was the best QB in the 2025 draft. Just a matter of time.”

One fan praised the technical aspect of the throw, noting, “Receiver was properly covered, WR isn’t a premiere guy, put the ball only where he can catch it.”

Cleveland faces decisions regarding their crowded quarterback room as they prepare for training camp in July.

The team typically doesn’t carry four quarterbacks into the regular season, making these spring sessions crucial for evaluation purposes.

While OTA performances don’t always translate to regular season success, Sanders has shown promise that extends beyond typical late-round expectations.

His play suggests the Browns may have found more value than anticipated with their fifth-round selection. If Sanders continues this trajectory, Cleveland might be looking at their quarterback solution sooner than expected.

NEXT:  Jim Schwartz Gets Honest About Mason Graham's Progress
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation