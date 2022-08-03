Browns Linemen Have The Best Possible Teacher At Camp

With Deshaun Watson suspended for at least six games, the Cleveland Browns will rely on their patented running game more than ever.

That side of their offense has brought them massive success especially when they made the playoffs in 2020.

It’s a luxury for the Browns to have a reliable backfield tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Meanwhile, D’Ernest Johnson is also an emerging option on their ground game.

But their run game will only be successful if their offensive linemen will create gaps that their running backs can exploit.

After all, there’s no sense having a talented back if his path hasn’t been cleared.

Therefore, the likes of Jack Conklin, Wyatt Teller, Nick Harris, Joel Bitonio, and Jedrick Wills Jr. are vital to their success.

That’s why a legend has returned to give pointers for the current Browns offensive linemen.

For the second straight day, Joe Thomas was giving technique lessons after practice to #Browns offensive tackles. He spent a good chunk of 1-on-1 time after this photo with Jedrick Wills Jr., too. pic.twitter.com/GwsApNkPxR — Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) August 2, 2022

What a way to learn tricks of the trade because not often do these linemen learn from a bona fide franchise legend.

Why Thomas Is A Browns Legend

Aside from playing all of his 11 seasons with the Browns, Thomas made ten Pro Bowls and was an eight-time All-Pro.

He was part of the First-Team All-Pro six times and the Second-Team twice even if the Browns had a losing record for most of his tenure.

His excellence made him a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

He also holds the record for most consecutive snaps played at 10,363.

His durability and top-notch performances made him a member of the Browns Ring of Honor.

Therefore, the current Browns linemen should get a lot of wisdom from Thomas which they will use during the 2022 season.