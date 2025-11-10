Browns Linked To 3 Promising OT Prospects In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have more than one issue to fix in the offseason. Their offense is a disaster, and while coaching and playcalling have a lot to do with that, their personnel isn’t very good.

That’s why GM Andrew Berry needs to finally do a good job of fielding a competitive roster. He’s failed to find much talent in the NFL Draft, but after finally striking gold in 2025, the fans hope that he can do the same next year.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department has them tied to three offensive tackle prospects. In their latest column, they named Spencer Fano (Utah), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), and Caleb Lomu (Utah) as potential targets:

“The Browns will have two first-round picks and moving up the draft board just got potentially more difficult. The New York Jets decision to trade away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the deadline puts them in pole position to move up for any quarterback prospects who are deemed worthy. That means the Browns could be looking to stand pat and potentially add a personal protector for whoever is at quarterback in 2026. Kadyn Proctor is a bit more of a big swing at the position. Fano’s Utah teammate [Caleb Lomu] rounds out the top options in the first round for the Browns. He’s a little more raw but the tools are there for him to succeed early in his career,” per B/R NFL Draft Scouting Department.

The Browns desperately need a quarterback. Neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders has what it takes to be a franchise player, and Deshaun Watson shouldn’t get another opportunity at this point.

That being said, there’s only so much any quarterback can do behind a decimated offensive line. The Browns still have two elite guards, but they don’t have a starting-caliber left tackle.

They need to rebuild that unit for years to come, and with two first-round picks, they have to use at least one of them to address that issue. Then, they can debate whether to take a wide receiver or a quarterback.

But with this quarterback class looking underwhelming, to say the least, they might want to pivot. Perhaps, they’d be better off trading for a veteran like Mac Jones instead.

