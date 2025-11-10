Browns Make Big 2026 Draft Order Move After Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns missed a critical chance to gain momentum following their bye week. They fell 27-20 to the New York Jets, a team that entered with just one win and had recently made two significant defensive trades.

Mistakes and missed opportunities defined the outcome, leaving Cleveland at 2-7 while the Jets improved to the same record. With playoff hopes all but gone, the Browns’ front office is likely turning its attention to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Following Sunday’s loss, Cleveland now holds the No. 4 and No. 19 overall picks in the upcoming draft.

#DawgPound With the Jaguars loss, the Browns now hold the #4 and #19 overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) November 9, 2025

Heading into the Jets matchup, analysts had noted that whichever team lost would gain significant ground in the race for the No. 1 pick. The Browns then delivered a troubling performance, allowing two special teams touchdowns and struggling on offense once again.

Among the group of struggling franchises, the Browns continue to linger near the bottom of the league standings, but there is a silver lining. The team is quietly climbing the 2026 NFL Draft order.

Several results across the league worked in Cleveland’s favor this week. The Miami Dolphins earned their third win with an upset over the Buffalo Bills, while the New Orleans Saints picked up their second victory by defeating the Carolina Panthers. Those results helped strengthen the Browns’ position among the teams in line for top draft prospects.

