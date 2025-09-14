Browns Linked To 3 WR Prospects In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a solid defense, and that should continue to be the case for years to come.

They’ve added an influx of young talent to that unit, and with Myles Garrett locked in for the long run, that should continue to be the case.

That’s not the situation with the offense.

If anything, they have more questions than answers, and even if Joe Flacco balls out this year, they might still be back in the market for a signal-caller.

That shouldn’t be the only priority in next year’s NFL Draft, though.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report linked Kevin Stefanski’s team with three potential pass-catching threats:

“The Browns are likely to be shopping for a franchise quarterback in next year’s draft. They should also be looking at a running mate for that quarterback with their other first-round pick. Ideally, the Browns should be in the market for a big-bodied downfield threat to pair with Jerry Jeudy. Cedric Tillman could become that player, but we’ll roll with the assumption they’ll be looking for an upgrade. Jordyn Tyson is the No. 1 receiver on our big board, and he could fill that role. He plays even taller than his listed 6’2″ height and is an elite separator. Ja’Kobi Lane (6’4″, 195 pounds) and Denzel Boston (6’4″, 210 pounds) are both matches as prototypical X receivers. Clemson’s Antonio Williams is also on our big board, but doesn’t really match the description of what the Browns need most in the receiver room,” per BR NFL Draft Scouting Dept.

The Browns signed undrafted free agent Isaiah Bond late in the offseason, so he was technically like a draft pick, since he was projected to be a Day 2 selection before his issues off the field.

Even so, you can never have too many weapons in today’s pass-heavy league.

Perhaps the biggest question here is whether Andrew Berry will be there to call the shots next offseason.

It’s hard to believe he will be able to keep his job if the Browns fail to compete at the highest level again this season.

Regardless of who’s making the pick, the Browns should prioritize adding another talented wide receiver.

