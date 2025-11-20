Browns Linked To Former Saints First-Round WR

The Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver room has been a massive disappointment this season and is a big reason why the team is sitting at 2-8. Jerry Jeudy has regressed, Cedric Tillman missed time with another injury, and the younger talents haven’t stepped up like the team has needed them to.

Shedeur Sanders will make his first career start on Sunday when the Browns hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders, and he’ll be the team’s third starting QB of the year after starting four last year and five in 2023. No matter who is under center, the quarterbacks need more from these receivers, which is why one analyst recently linked the team to a recently released veteran.

The New Orleans Saints released veteran Brandin Cooks on Wednesday, immediately sending him into free agency. While it’s likely he’ll be looking to sign with a contender, 92.3 The Fan’s Ken Carman had something else in mind, and implied that he’d like to see the Browns go after him.

“I have an idea…” Carman said.

WR Depth Issues Keep Browns In the Conversation For Cooks

Cooks had just 19 catches for 165 yards and no touchdowns in ten games for the Saints this season. With Tyler Shough recently taking over at quarterback, the Saints are aiming to get a better look at some younger weapons for the future and have now sent Cooks and Rashid Shaheed to greener pastures.

With the Browns at 2-8, they are far from the most intriguing scenario for Cooks, but he’d certainly help the rookie quarterbacks. He’d also have a chance at some immediate playing time, which could help him get another contract in the offseason as he potentially shows that he hasn’t lost his fastball.

It’s unlikely the Browns will go this route, but you never know. This receiver room could use a veteran in the worst way.

