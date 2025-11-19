Browns Announce Starting QB Decision For Raiders Game

Cleveland Browns fans were ecstatic when rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders took the field in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. However, even though he made his NFL debut after months of sitting on the sidelines, there were still questions about what the coming weeks would bring.

Now it’s been made official. Sanders will be the Browns’ starting quarterback for their Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Dillon Gabriel is still in concussion protocol, which gives Sanders a huge opportunity but also presents him with major expectations.

“Browns [head coach] Kevin Stefanski said QB Shedeur Sanders will start Week 12 against the Raiders. Dillon Gabriel is still in the concussion protocol,” Kelsey Russo wrote on X.

Sanders Gets First True Shot As Starter

Sanders’ first regular-season appearance didn’t go smoothly, as he completed just four of his 16 passes for 47 yards in the second half of the loss. He also threw an interception and was sacked twice.

Some forgiving fans claimed that his lackluster performance was because Sanders didn’t expect to play and hadn’t benefited from practice reps. That won’t be the case this time.

Sanders will enter the Week 12 game after days of working with the first team, and he knows that he will be the starter. That leaves less room for errors.

In many ways, a lot of critics and analysts will view this game as Sanders’ first real chance to show what he can do. If he improves, he will receive a lot of praise, but if he isn’t able to do more, there will be questions and worries from the same fan base that has been shouting out for him all year.

