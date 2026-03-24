Browns Linked To Intriguing Day 2 Draft Target

The 2026 NFL Draft is now just a month away, and teams are starting to finalize their needs and figure out what their big boards will look like. Some organizations have more pressing needs than others, but the Cleveland Browns, for instance, could use an infusion of talent to bring life to their roster.

They are seeking help at several key positions, so they’ll have to be decisive on when to take which positions. For instance, despite making some uncharacteristic moves at the offensive line and already acquiring new pieces, they can still use more help to round out the line.

Some analysts and fans believe that they should be aggressive early in the draft, going after one of the top linemen with the No. 6 or No. 24 overall pick. While this could be a strong strategy, analyst Lance Reisland pointed out a prospect that the Browns could get with a second, third, or even fourth-round pick, one that could be worth his weight in gold for his expected value.

“Center Connor Lew (Auburn) is a late Day 2 / early Day 3 option for the Browns. High football IQ, mental quickness jumps off the tape, processes fast and plays under control. Moves his feet, keeps things clean inside. Measurements don’t tell the whole story. Just a really good football player,” Reisland posted on X.

Center Connor Lew (Auburn) is a late Day 2 / early Day 3 option for the #Browns. High football IQ, mental quickness jumps off the tape, processes fast and plays under control. Moves his feet, keeps things clean inside. Measurements don’t tell the whole story. Just a really good… pic.twitter.com/ErR1RbVUUK — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) March 23, 2026

Reisland has nothing but positive things to say about Connor Lew, who had a spectacular career at Auburn. Centers aren’t necessarily the flashiest position to target in the draft, and they’re not usually the players that fans get super excited about.

However, having a good center can be the key to the whole operation, which is what the Philadelphia Eagles quickly found out when Jason Kelce turned into one of the best in the entire league. The infamous ‘tush push’ wouldn’t have gotten as popular or successful without him, and the Browns could use an elite talent like that to help take them to the next level.

It remains to be seen if Lew will be that kind of player in the NFL, but it’s an exciting prospect to get a game-changing player so late in the draft. Late-round studs are found every year, and coming off the heels of a strong 2025 draft, the Browns are hoping they can make some magic happen again in 2026.

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Analyst Says Browns Should Avoid One QB Prospect