Browns WR Posts Hype Training Video Amid Offseason

One of the most intriguing and perhaps most crucial players for the Cleveland Browns heading into the 2026 NFL season is second-year wide receiver Isaiah Bond. With a need for more production at the position, Bond has a golden opportunity to establish himself as a legitimate option in the passing game and a potential future star.

The undrafted free agent made a good impression as a rookie last season, and he is trying to build off of that performance. He recently gave an inside look at his preparation for the upcoming campaign.

The Browns wide receiver posted a hype training video to social media amid his offseason, and he looks to be in outstanding shape.

“Off season grind,” Bond posted on X.

Off season grind pic.twitter.com/RF5s5761pF — isaiah “007” bond (@isaiahbond_) March 30, 2026

The video shows Bond running routes and catching passes. He also appears to have added significant muscle tone after playing last season at a listed weight of 180 pounds.

Last offseason, Bond was arrested after being accused of sexual assault. The legal matter likely caused him not to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft despite being considered a mid-round prospect with excellent speed coming out of the University of Texas following two seasons at Alabama.

After a grand jury did not indict him, Bond signed a three-year contract with the Browns in the latter stages of the preseason. He made his NFL debut in Week 1 and went on to post 18 receptions for 338 yards for the season, which is an excellent 18.8 per catch average.

His explosive play-making ability was evident when he made a career-high three receptions for 58 yards in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, and when he posted a career-high 89 yards on just two receptions in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears. Though his production and snap participation did tail off as the season moved along, he will enter this training camp with the chance at an expanded role.

Depending on what the Browns do in the draft or in the rest of free agency, Bond could be counted on as one of their top targets this season.

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