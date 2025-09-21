Browns Linked To Intriguing QB Prospect

LaNorris Sellers has captured significant attention this season as his rare combination of size, power, and mobility distinguishes him in a loaded quarterback class.

The South Carolina signal-caller returned from a brief injury scare to reignite conversations about his NFL future.

His commanding presence on the field continues drawing evaluations from scouts who view him as one of the most physically gifted prospects in recent memory.

The Cleveland Browns have quietly emerged as a team that could show interest in Sellers as a potential franchise centerpiece.

“If Cleveland were to draft LaNorris Sellers, he’d be the most physically skilled QB to ever put on a Browns uniform,” Mac Blank noted.

Despite selecting quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 draft, Cleveland’s quarterback room remains unsettled with ongoing questions surrounding their long-term direction.

Sellers presents an imposing physical profile at 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds with exceptional arm strength and athleticism.

His 2024 production demonstrates his dual-threat capabilities with 25 total touchdowns, 2,534 passing yards, and 674 rushing yards.

The ability to shed tacklers and create plays both inside and outside the pocket draws comparisons to elite dual-threat quarterbacks currently in the league.

Browns insider Tony Grossi recently identified Sellers as the favorite for one of Cleveland’s two projected first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Moreover, ESPN’s Pete Thamel surveyed 25 anonymous NFL scouts and executives about the top quarterback prospect for next year’s class.

Seven different quarterbacks received votes, showing how open the race remains.

Sellers led the polling with eight votes from those surveyed, establishing him as the early frontrunner.

For Cleveland, Sellers represents a potential long-term solution after years of quarterback instability.

Contract questions surrounding Deshaun Watson and uncertainty about their rookie signal-callers create additional motivation for the Browns to pursue a talent like Sellers.

