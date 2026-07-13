Former Browns QB Lands On Notable NFL List

For all of the quarterback problems the Cleveland Browns have had since being reinstated into the NFL in 1999, there are a handful of bright spots. Perhaps most notable among them is what Joe Flacco was able to do in the 2023 season.

After failing to find a team to play for to begin that season, Flacco signed with the Browns in November after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Then 38 years old, Flacco wound up leading the Browns to four victories in their last five games and got them into the playoffs.

That is why the former Browns QB has landed on a notable NFL list, with Kalshi Sports ranking him at No. 7 among the top 10 best backup quarterback performances ever.

“Top 10 Best Backup QB Performances Ever: 7. Flacco Fever In Cleveland,” Kalshi Football posted.

Nick Foles began the 2017 season as a backup and ended it as Super Bowl MVP: 373 yards, 3 TDs, plus a receiving touchdown, outdueling Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/wLBA1kCvJt — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) July 13, 2026

Flacco started in Week 13, a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, before wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, and New York Jets. He played at an elite level, throwing for more than 300 yards in each of those victories, and he finished with 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns, eventually winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

He could not continue the fairytale story in the playoffs, however, losing to the Texans in the first round. After playing for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, he returned to the Browns in 2025, but he was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals after being benched.

At No. 1 on the list is Nick Foles’ performance in helping the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII after taking over for injured Carson Wentz late in the 2018 season. That is followed by Kurt Warner earning NFL MVP for the St. Louis Rams in 1999 after Trent Green was sidelined by a preseason knee injury.

Tom Brady is not relegated to No. 3 on many NFL lists, but that is where he is for his 2001 Super Bowl-winning rookie season, when he took over for injured Drew Bledsoe. At No. 4, Jeff Hostetler is named for helping the New York Giants survive the loss of Phil Simms late in the 1991 campaign and go on to win Super Bowl XXV.

Earl Morrall filled in for Bob Griese during the Miami Dolphins’ undefeated 1972 season to come in at No. 5, and as a single-game performance, Frank Reich’s historic playoff comeback for the Buffalo Bills, taking over for Jim Kelly against the Houston Oilers, is at No. 6.

It may not have lasted very long, but Flacco’s time with the Browns will always be remembered by fans, thanks to that 2023 season.

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