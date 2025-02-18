Browns Urged To Draft ‘Game Wrecker’ With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have several issues to address in the NFL Draft.

Fortunately, they have the No. 2 pick to do so, which puts them in a privileged position.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Lance Reisland dug deep into the tape to take a look at the potential game-changers they could get.

Notably, unlike most analysts who agree that the Browns should go with Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, or Abdul Carter, he would rather see them taking Michigan star Mason Graham:

“Graham, my No. 1 guy in the draft, is a rare combination of size, strength, and lateral quickness. The Michigan Wolverine finished his three-year college career with 108 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, and nine sacks. With Dalvin Tomlinson at age 30, Shelby Harris at 33 and Maurice Hurst (also 30) a free agent, the Browns must start to reload the interior of their defensive line,” Reisland said.

Graham has been projected as a top-five pick for most of the pre-draft process, and the talent, physical traits, and fit are more than evident.

Dalvin Tomlinson is 30 years old, Shelby Harris is 33 already, and Maurice Hurst will be a free agent, leaving the Browns without that much depth behind Michael Hall Jr.

Graham excelled as a three-down defensive tackle and was an unstoppable force against the run.

He also showcased great instincts and an ability to get to the quarterback.

Even so, as good a player as he is, the Browns might not be tempted to take a defensive tackle as high as No. 2.

It’s not that they can’t use a player of Graham’s caliber, and it’s not like he can’t contribute right away.

But the Browns need help all across the roster, and perhaps using such a valuable pick to get a DT might not be the wisest decision here, especially with Myles Garrett potentially on the move and Abdul Carter also available.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Urges Browns To Make Franchise-Altering Move