Browns Linked To Intriguing Texas Cornerback Prospect

Although most of the attention is being paid to their two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, the Cleveland Browns have more choices to make. They have numerous picks throughout the draft, including many in the later rounds.

In some ways, the decisions that will be made in rounds two, three, and beyond are even more difficult than the sixth and 24th picks. In his latest mock draft for The Athletic, Zac Jackson spoke about who the Browns should target with their 70th pick in the third round.

He projected Cleveland to select Malik Muhammad, the cornerback out of Texas.

“Yes, the Browns are set at cornerback for now with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell as starters under multiyear contracts. It’s even possible that Martin Emerson Jr. will return after testing the free-agent waters next week. But Ward is headed for his ninth NFL season, and Campbell’s salary-cap number goes from nearly a bargain in 2026 to a significant price in 2027. The Browns will address cornerback at some point in this draft and let the rookie play special teams while learning from older players in his position group,” Jackson wrote.

During his time with Texas, Muhammad has racked up 97 tackles, 76 solos, and 16 passes defended.

Malik Muhammad (6’0 182) Texas + Good athlete that ran a 4.42 40-yard dash with a 1.51 10-yard split and a 39” vertical jump

+ Willing and capable in run support

+ 57.7% completion rate allowed against for his career

+ Almost 2,000 snaps played in his three seasons at Texas

+ Almost 2,000 snaps played in his three seasons at Texas

Analysts and experts love his speed and footwork. He has a desire to be physical and challenge the offense, no matter the size of the competition.

Malik Muhammad with a 4.42

When it comes to his downsides, scouts have pointed out that Muhammad is a bit small (6’0), and his slender frame could require a move to the inside.

The Browns have the cornerback position locked up with Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, but they always need depth.

A lot of people won’t be paying attention to the draft by the time the third round rolls around.

But Browns fans will want to remain tuned in, because general manager Andrew Berry could be making a vital choice with the 70th pick.

