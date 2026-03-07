Insider Names 3 Players Browns Will Likely Target In Free Agency

It remains to be seen what the Cleveland Browns do in free agency. They have already added Tytus Howard, formerly of the Houston Texans, but they could be targeting many more players.

The big reason why they could be so active is that their offensive line needs a lot of help. New head coach Todd Monken has confirmed that the team is going to focus on offense, which means general manager Andrew Berry has to focus on finding and signing as much reliable talent as he can.

They have already started working on the O-line, but they likely aren’t done yet. Writing for ESPN, Daniel Oyefusi said the team will likely continue to target players on the offensive line in free agency.

He said to look out for players like Tyler Linderbaum of the Baltimore Ravens, Chris Paul of the Washington Commanders, and Zion Johnson of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Cleveland’s next move in free agency could be addressing the interior offensive line, with players such as the Baltimore Ravens’ Tyler Linderbaum, Washington Commanders’ Chris Paul and Los Angeles Chargers’ Zion Johnson among possible targets,” Oyefusi wrote.

Of these three, Linderbaum might make the most sense because he has been with the Ravens, which is the team Monken just worked with. But Paul and Johnson could also be viable options, as long as their asking price isn’t too high.

The hiring of Monken made it clear that the Browns know they need to bolster their offense. The signing of Howard confirmed that. Linderbaum, Paul, and Johnson could all be relatively inexpensive options that help Cleveland reach their goals, but there is a chance that even more offensive players are targeted.

This list of offensive linemen potentially coming to Cleveland will likely only grow.

