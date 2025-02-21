Browns Linked To Puzzling QB Move

The Cleveland Browns started four different quarterbacks in 2024 en route to a horrific 3-14 season just one year after they started five quarterbacks during a surprising 11-6 season in 2023.

The common denominator is the fact that this team has had to start way too many quarterbacks, so finding the next franchise guy this offseason is of utmost importance, though recent reports linking the team to one veteran have been confusing to this fanbase.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi recently wrote an article and said that he believes Daniel Jones could be a likely option for the Browns.

“Whether the Browns select a quarterback with the second pick or later in the draft, the team is expected to bring in a veteran prior to that. Sam Darnold, ESPN analyst Matt Bowen’s top free agent quarterback, probably will be too expensive for the Browns, but they could look to add a mid-tier option such as Daniel Jones or Justin Fields to compete for the starting spot,” Oyefusi said.

This fanbase has been through more than enough with quarterbacks over the past few decades, and trying to sell them on Daniel Jones would be difficult.

You could probably talk yourself into Fields, or even Darnold on a reasonable deal, but it seems unlikely the Browns will make a hefty financial commitment to another QB when Deshaun Watson is still on the books for a $72.9 million cap hit in 2025.

Even if Jones is brought in as a backup with a chance to compete as a starter, the optics of the move would be impossible to get this fanbase to overlook.

