Draft Analyst Has Advice For Browns About No. 2 Pick

Analysts have debated for two months what the Cleveland Browns would do with the second-overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland has several needs that the team could address with that pick, notably at the quarterback position.

The Browns could also trade the pick, an option for Cleveland to add more draft capital potentially for this year and next year’s draft classes.

Analyst Trevor Sikkema has another take on the much-debated topic.

The analyst offered advice to Cleveland’s front office, hinting that the team’s rebuild will take more than one season while suggesting that the Browns should take the best available player with the second-overall selection.

“If you think this a multi-year rebuild, and you don’t love any of the quarterbacks that you’d have to pick at No. 2, take the better player. Take the rare player, build your team the way that you should, and give Kevin Stefanski a really (expletive) good football player,” Sikkema said.

Sikkema told analysts that Cleveland should take Colorado’s Travis Hunter instead of a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

The analyst’s mock draft also had the Tennessee Titans taking Penn State edge defender Abdul Carter with the top overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tennessee’s decision to take Carter would give the Browns their pick between Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward, two quarterbacks that analysts believe are the best in this year’s class.

Hunter was Sanders’ top target at Colorado, and the player won the Heisman Trophy last year after a strong showing as both a cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffaloes.

NEXT:

Browns Analyst Shuts Down Common Narrative About Shedeur Sanders