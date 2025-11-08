Browns Linked To Reunion With Former First-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns have had a number of issues this season, which is no surprise considering the team is 2-6. Of those issues, the offense has been the biggest problem, as the Browns are still scoring just 15.8 points per game, which is barely up from their league-worst 15.2 points per game last season.

The playoffs were never a realistic goal this season, and at 2-6, this team is simply playing for next season. If the Browns are going to get better next season, one area of needed improvement is left tackle, which is why the team was recently linked to a familiar face.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently wrote an article forecasting next year’s free agent class on the heels of this week’s trade deadline. For the Browns, he tossed out the idea of a Jedrick Wills Jr. reunion.

“While Wills was never a high-level starter during his time with the Cleveland Browns, he was serviceable and has 57 career starts on his resume. A return to Cleveland could also make sense, given the Browns’ injuries and instability at left tackle,” Knox said.

Wills was the Browns’ tenth overall pick in 2020, but after going through a lengthy knee injury, he opted to sit this season out with the hope of getting fully healthy and making a comeback in 2026. He’s certainly not the first name Browns fans think of when looking for potential solutions on the line, but if he’s healthy, he’d be a viable option.

Sources: Free agent OT Jedrick Wills, who dealt with a lingering knee injury last season, is planning to sit out most — or possibly all — of the upcoming season to fully recover and get back to 100%. Wills, the former #Browns’ top 10 pick, has drawn interest from multiple teams… pic.twitter.com/WOajGkKheQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 2, 2025

Wills showed the capability of being a franchise-altering left tackle before his knee injury, and he is still only 26 years old. Cleveland doesn’t have the cap space to make a big splash, but Wills likely won’t break the bank coming off a couple of lost seasons.

It’s an interesting idea, and with how injury-prone Dawand Jones has been as Wills’ replacement, it could be time to go back to square one this offseason.

