NFL Executive Predicts Big Shake Up In Browns’ Front Office

When the Cleveland Browns announced that Paul DePodesta would be leaving his position as chief strategy officer earlier this week, it made many fans happy. But it also raised a few questions, such as who would take his place.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports revealed what he heard from an NFL executive about the situation. The executive predicted that DePodesta’s departure would create a power struggle that could lead to multiple people fighting to take over his job.

“It will be interesting to see if the Cleveland Browns wind up filling the position vacated by Paul DePodesta, who left this week to take over the Colorado Rockies (DePodesta was a key figure of the A’s Moneyball era and was played by Jonah Hill in the movie). Interestingly enough, one league executive speculated there could be a Game of Thrones like situation with the Browns for the next two months as people try to grab duties once held by DePodesta. Even though no one knew what he did. Call it the DeParadox,” Jones wrote.

Jones wrote that some people within the Browns organization didn’t understand DePodesta’s role or what he did, which is a confounding statement sure to anger fans who wanted him gone and didn’t know why he was still with the team.

Jones also noted that DePodesta lived in California during his time working for the Browns, which also raises eyebrows. It is now very clear that his leaving was a good thing.

But what happens next for the Browns, and who will fight over his position? And, perhaps more importantly, does there really need to be a chief strategy officer for Cleveland?

If the team is really trying to change things and streamline the organization, maybe it makes sense to use DePodesta’s exit as a turning point and just eliminate his role. That might help the entire team, both on and off the field.

