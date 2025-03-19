Browns Linked To Reunion With Free Agent WR

The Cleveland Browns need to add more depth at wide receiver.

Jerry Jeudy is their only proven option, and he’s coming off the only productive season of his career.

Cedric Tillman has shown glimpses of solid play, but he has yet to fulfill his potential.

That’s why, as disappointing as his tenure in Northeast Ohio has been, Nick Shook of NFL.com still believes Elijah Moore and the Browns should have a reunion:

“Jerry Jeudy posted a career year in 2024, but the next two receivers on the current depth chart are Cedric Tillman and Michael Woods. Like he did in 2024, Moore would get plenty of playing time on this team, which might end up presenting him with his best remaining chance to see substantial targets after he hauled in 61 of 102 last year,” Shook said.

Moore’s tenure in Cleveland has been underwhelming.

He was expected to breakout with the Browns, but the former New York Jets draft pick has barely made the most of his opportunities so far.

Nevertheless, it’s also worth noting that the Browns have had one of the worst quarterback situations in the league.

The position’s never-ending carousel and the team’s reluctance to move on from the ever-struggling Deshaun Watson have made it difficult to find any sort of continuity in that regard.

The Browns don’t have that much money to spend, and the fact of the matter is that Moore’s market may have dried up.

Otherwise, he would’ve signed a deal to join another team already.

This is far from an ideal situation, but both parties might need one another more than they would like to admit.

Moore and the Browns might have to agree to a short-term, ‘prove it’ kind of deal, and with expanded opportunities and motivation to prove that he can be a productive NFL player, he might finally have a good season with them in 2025.

