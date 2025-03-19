Analyst Reveals ‘Positive Takeaway’ For Browns Following Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns haven’t done much in free agency.

However, their biggest move may have been keeping their best player in town.

Following a lot of drama and a seemingly endless saga, Myles Garrett backpedaled from his trade request and signed a very lucrative contract extension.

Per Dalton Wasserman of PFF, that’s the most positive takeaway for the Browns so far:

“They will continue to build around Myles Garrett. Garrett is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. After a saga that included a trade request and a verbal refusal to sign an extension, Cleveland got the latter done by making Garrett the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Of course, it’s well deserved, considering Garrett has earned at least a 92.0 PFF overall grade in four straight seasons. Now, the Browns need to figure out what to do on offense,” Wasserman said.

Of course, no one wants to trade a player of Garrett’s caliber.

He’s a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate and one of the most disruptive defensive forces in recent NFL history.

Then again, there was also a strong case to move on from the future Hall of Famer, as it would’ve taken the pressure off the front office to compete right now, and it would’ve also opened up the door for them to move several veterans and recoup as much draft capital as possible.

That’s not going to be the case anymore, and the front office is pretty much letting everybody know that they intend to keep competing – or at least aim to do so.

Some might feel that he could’ve and should’ve handled this situation differently, which may have damaged his reputation among the fan base.

Then again, it won’t matter when the fans watch him dominate on the gridiron, and it’s always nice to have one of the absolute best players in the entire league.

NEXT:

Former Browns QB Urges Team To Make Bold Trade