Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, May 2, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Linked To Top QB Prospect In Early 2026 Mock Draft

Browns Linked To Top QB Prospect In Early 2026 Mock Draft

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Linked To Top QB Prospect In Early 2026 Mock Draft
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback strategy is taking shape beyond the 2025 NFL Draft, with their eyes potentially fixed on a future cornerstone.

Despite adding two signal-callers in this year’s selection process, the organization appears to be playing a longer game at the sport’s most crucial position.

CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards has already connected some compelling dots in his early 2026 mock draft, linking the Browns with Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.

“Allar is an unrefined product, but he has a lot of the traits that will appeal to NFL teams. The Ohio native grew up wanting to play for Cleveland. The Browns are clearly stockpiling picks to either take their quarterback of choice or move around to get that player. The third-round selection of Dillon Gabriel and fifth-round selection of Shedeur Sanders is not going to change that fact,” Edwards wrote.

The Browns’ drafting of Gabriel and Sanders signals immediate depth rather than ultimate direction.

Their methodical accumulation of picks suggests a calculated approach toward eventually securing their franchise quarterback when the time is right.

Allar’s trajectory makes him particularly intriguing.

Currently ranked fourth among returning college quarterbacks by PFF, he stands behind only Cade Klubnik, Sam Leavitt, and Carson Beck in that hierarchy.

His imposing 6-foot-5 frame and cannon arm represent the prototypical NFL build that scouts covet.

What separates Allar from recent quarterback prospects like Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart is the championship ceiling at Penn State.

With College Football Playoff expectations mounting in Happy Valley, Allar faces the pressure-cooker that forges NFL-ready quarterbacks.

The same pressure could one day bring him back home to play for the Browns.

NEXT:  Quinshon Judkins Shuts Down Hilarious Draft Day Rumor
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation