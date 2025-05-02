Browns Linked To Top QB Prospect In Early 2026 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback strategy is taking shape beyond the 2025 NFL Draft, with their eyes potentially fixed on a future cornerstone.

Despite adding two signal-callers in this year’s selection process, the organization appears to be playing a longer game at the sport’s most crucial position.

CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards has already connected some compelling dots in his early 2026 mock draft, linking the Browns with Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.

“Allar is an unrefined product, but he has a lot of the traits that will appeal to NFL teams. The Ohio native grew up wanting to play for Cleveland. The Browns are clearly stockpiling picks to either take their quarterback of choice or move around to get that player. The third-round selection of Dillon Gabriel and fifth-round selection of Shedeur Sanders is not going to change that fact,” Edwards wrote.

The Browns’ drafting of Gabriel and Sanders signals immediate depth rather than ultimate direction.

Their methodical accumulation of picks suggests a calculated approach toward eventually securing their franchise quarterback when the time is right.

Allar’s trajectory makes him particularly intriguing.

Currently ranked fourth among returning college quarterbacks by PFF, he stands behind only Cade Klubnik, Sam Leavitt, and Carson Beck in that hierarchy.

His imposing 6-foot-5 frame and cannon arm represent the prototypical NFL build that scouts covet.

What separates Allar from recent quarterback prospects like Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart is the championship ceiling at Penn State.

With College Football Playoff expectations mounting in Happy Valley, Allar faces the pressure-cooker that forges NFL-ready quarterbacks.

The same pressure could one day bring him back home to play for the Browns.

