Quinshon Judkins Shuts Down Hilarious Draft Day Rumor

The Cleveland Browns’ second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft created an unexpected viral moment when their newest running back prospect appeared to vanish right as his professional football dream came true.

As the Browns prepared to announce their pick at No. 36, Browns fans witnessed an unusual scene unfold when family members, not the draftee himself, answered the all-important call.

This brief moment of confusion during Day 2 of the draft sparked immediate speculation and good-natured jokes across social media.

Had Quinshon Judkins really missed his draft moment because of a bathroom break? The rumor spread quickly, becoming one of draft night’s most talked-about moments.

However, Judkins recently set the record straight during a conversation with Andrew Siciliano.

“I was in no bathroom. If I was in the bathroom, how could I make it back that fast? I didn’t have my phone. But I thought it was funny, though. My family found it hilarious. We all just laughed like it like, ‘He’s in the bathroom.’ Is crazy,” Judkins explained.

The memorable sequence began when NFL Network cameras captured Judkins’ mother, Teva, answering her son’s phone during the broadcast.

Even Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry seemed amused by the situation as he waited on the other end of the line.

Judkins had organized an intimate draft gathering in Atlanta, surrounded by his closest supporters that included family, friends, and former coaches.

The truth behind his brief absence was remarkably simple. Just before the Browns made their selection, Judkins had stepped away to get a cup of lemonade.

By the time he returned, his mother was already reacting to the incoming call.

He quickly grabbed the phone, flooded with excitement and disbelief at his dream becoming reality.

