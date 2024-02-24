Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

Browns Linked With Veteran Titans Defender

Browns Linked With Veteran Titans Defender

By

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have some major decisions to make about their defense.

Za’Darius Smith was quite good in his first and lone season in Berea, serving as the jack of all trades and lining up almost everywhere on the defensive line.

Nonetheless, he’s about to become a free agent, and he’s not exactly getting any younger.

With that in mind, PFF suggests that the team could make a run at the Tennessee Titans’ Denico Autry (via The Browns Wire).

“If the Browns were to hypothetically lose Za’Darius Smith, they add a versatile defensive lineman who can line up as a five-technique end, kick outside, and rush from between the tackles,” read the report.

Smith is obviously one of the most renowned pass rushers in the game, and his impact goes beyond the stat sheet and the field as the veteran mentor and leader he is.

Nonetheless, pursuing Autry would definitely make plenty of sense, as he would represent a much cheaper option who could have similar production in Jim Schwartz’s defensive scheme, especially considering his ability to operate between the tackles.

The Browns had one of the best defenses in the league last season, and it wasn’t even close.

Schwartz turned a solid unit into a dominant one, and Myles Garrett had the best season of his career under his tutelage.

Needless to say, in an ideal world, they would be able to keep Smith at a reasonable price, but with him likely pursuing the final lucrative deal of his career, that might not be on the table.

Should that be the case, Autry would be more than a suitable replacement for a team that will look to spend big bucks on the other side of the field.

