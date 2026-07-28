Analyst Says The Browns’ QB Battle Is Already Over

One of the highlights of NFL training camp season is usually the number of quarterback competitions that take place around the league. There are fewer than there have been in the past, but any that do occur can draw a great deal of attention.

The Cleveland Browns are very familiar with this scenario, and this year they may have the most high-profile competition of the summer. With Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders vying for Cleveland’s starting job, opinions abound as to how it should be handled and what the decision should be.

With the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons also pitting a veteran against a recent draft pick on a rookie contract, analyst Evan Cohen revealed a surprising take on the Browns’ QB competition, saying it may not even be a competition, with Watson a foregone conclusion.

“What if I told you I don’t think any of the three are [quarterback] battles? What if I told you I think Watson’s gonna be the starter in Cleveland? Doesn’t it feel like the assumed QB battles may not amount to be QB battles?” Cohen said.

Which QB battle is the most interesting? 🤔 – Minnesota: Kyler Murray vs. J.J. McCarthy – Cleveland: Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders – Atlanta: Tua Tagovailoa vs. Michael Penix Jr. https://t.co/oGE1I94h1s pic.twitter.com/oQMjIlte8j — UNSPORTSMANLIKE (@UnSportsESPN) July 27, 2026

Interestingly, all three of the teams mentioned find themselves in the same circumstance. With the Vikings trying to decide between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy, and the Falcons weighing their options between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. under former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, the teams are dealing with a formerly injured veteran on his second team and a young quarterback who has struggled in his NFL career to date.

As for the Browns, there are extenuating circumstances, not the least of which is that Watson is playing the final season of his record-breaking $230 million contract. A line of thinking suggests that Cleveland is favoring Watson to get something positive out of that deal before he potentially becomes a free agent after this season.

According to co-host Michelle Smallmon, that isn’t a good reason to give Watson an edge over Sanders.

“Deshaun vs. Shedeur should be a battle. Shedeur should have a legitimate shot to be the starting quarterback in Cleveland. I don’t care what Deshaun Watson is getting paid,” Smallmon said.

This debate will unfortunately linger over Browns training camp until a decision is made. It could serve as a massive distraction, or it could positively take attention away from the rest of the team, allowing the young roster to develop without much scrutiny.

But leading up to that, fans can expect much more analysis and discussion about what the Browns are going to do at QB.

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Harold Fannin Jr. Could Be Facing A Big Obstacle On Offense