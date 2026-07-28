Insider Calls One Browns QB Scenario “Inconceivable”

The combination of Todd Monken as one of the oldest first-time head coaches in NFL history and the Cleveland Browns’ obvious focus on the future was always going to be a difficult match. While the Browns’ collection of talented young players can obviously benefit from Monken’s no-nonsense style, his goal to contend for a playoff berth this season may not align with the long-term outlook of the franchise.

That relationship will become crystal clear whenever Monken decides on Cleveland’s starting quarterback. The outcome between Deshaun Watson and Sheduer Sanders is going to signal one of two vastly different directions.

Insider Dan Graziano of ESPN said he believes one scenario involving Watson is “inconceivable,” which is that the veteran winds up as Cleveland’s QB beyond this year.

“It goes into training camp as a competition. They want to see more from both guys. Todd Monken has waited a long time to be a head coach. He’s not gonna want to say, ‘We’re gonna throw in the towel this year and get the quarterback next year.’ If Deshaun Watson gives him the best chance to win games, he’s probably going to play him. That’s not the right call for the future of the franchise. What would Deshaun Watson have to do to convince the Browns to re-sign him after this year? Inconceivable. 17-0 and the Super Bowl, and then we can talk about it. They need to find out what they have in Shedeur Sanders,” Graziano said.

"It goes into training camp as a competition, [the Browns] want to see more from both guys."@DanGrazianoESPN breaks down the quarterback battle between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson 🏈 pic.twitter.com/1L1mIHD76k — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 27, 2026

Monken has said that he wanted to have a QB1 in place before training camp opened. But after Watson took an early lead in the competition, Sanders closed the gap enough over the final stages of minicamps and OTAs to push off that decision, at least for a few more weeks.

There could be many reasons for that, including the organization possibly encouraging Monken to give Sanders every chance to earn the job so it can better evaluate him. With Watson as a potential free agent following this season, he may not want to re-sign with the Browns, despite the team’s willingness to consider that.

Looming over this entire process is the projected talent level of quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft. The Browns may be more likely to find a long-sought franchise QB there than they can from their current collection of Watson, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green.

Cleveland should do everything in its power to at least avoid a worst-case scenario, which is that the Browns play well but fail to make the playoffs, with Watson increasing his market value and ultimately signing elsewhere. If that is the case, they won’t have a definitive answer about Sanders, and also won’t have a high enough draft pick to optimally replace him.

In the end, the final decision may not be Monken’s alone, which might turn out to be best for everyone.

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One Analyst's Concerns Go Beyond The Browns' QB Situation