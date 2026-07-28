Harold Fannin Jr. Could Be Facing A Big Obstacle On Offense

Harold Fannin Jr. led the Cleveland Browns in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches as a rookie last season, so it stands to reason that even bigger things may be in store in his second year. That seems even more likely if the tight end is the centerpiece of Todd Monken’s new offense.

But a closer look reveals that even if Fannin becomes a better player, he may not see a corresponding uptick in production. That’s because the Browns significantly upgraded their wide receivers this offseason, adding KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Jerry Jeudy looking for a bounce-back season and Isaiah Bond a potential emerging star, Fannin could be facing a big obstacle on offense, as he may not get the ball as much.

“Harold Fannin Jr. faces new competition for targets. Fannin flashed as a rookie, but much of his volume came in garbage time, and Cleveland’s additions of K.C. Concepcion and Denzel Boston should pull targets toward the receivers this season,” PFF analyst Nathan Jahnke wrote.

Fannin also led the Browns in targets last season, with 107, which were one more than Jeudy. That is because there were very few other viable options. Veteran tight end David Njoku was next on the list with just 48 targets, followed by Bond with 44 and running back Dylan Sampson with 40.

A third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Fannin was not expected to become such a focal point as the rookie, but he posted 72 receptions for 731 yards and six touchdowns in his 16 games. It could be said that most of the Browns’ 2025 season was played in garbage time, but those are impressive numbers nonetheless.

Of course, they may have been inflated by the fact that the Browns’ wide receivers ranked last in the NFL in total receptions, yards and touchdowns in 2025. That is why they used two of their top three picks in the 2026 draft on Concepcion and Boston, who turned heads during minicamps and OTAs this spring and could emerge as Cleveland’s top receiving options this season.

The counterargument would be that opponents can no longer focus as much attention on Fannin, who would then benefit from the Browns’ improved passing game to have an even better campaign.

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Insider Calls One Browns QB Scenario "Inconceivable"