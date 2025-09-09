Browns Made 2 Roster Moves On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns made adjustments to their practice squad on Tuesday as the team continues shaping its roster for the 2025 season.

The moves signal Cleveland’s focus on adding defensive line depth while making room for new talent.

The Browns signed defensive tackle Ralph Holley to the practice squad while releasing running back Trayveon Williams in corresponding moves announced Tuesday.

We signed DT Ralph Holley to the practice squad and released RB Trayveon Williams from the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 9, 2025

Holley brings an impressive resume from the Canadian Football League. The 25-year-old helped the Toronto Argonauts win the 2024 Grey Cup and led the CFL with eight sacks despite playing primarily on the interior line.

His production as an inside rusher caught Cleveland’s attention as they look to add depth to their defensive front.

Williams joined the Browns earlier this year after starting his NFL career as a sixth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019.

The running back contributed mainly on special teams during his time with Cleveland but became expendable as the team evaluated other positional needs.

The practice squad addition gives Cleveland another option along the defensive line. Holley’s ability to generate pressure from the interior could prove valuable if injuries or performance issues arise with the active roster.

His CFL success suggests he can adapt to different schemes and contribute when called upon.

Williams’ release reflects the constant roster management required in the NFL. Teams must make difficult decisions to maintain balance across all position groups.

The Browns’ practice squad now features talent across multiple positions including tight ends, wide receivers, defensive backs and defensive linemen.

Holley represents the type of player who could earn elevation to the active roster if he continues developing and opportunities present themselves throughout the season.

