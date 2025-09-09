Former Browns First-Round Pick Signs With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have addressed their secondary needs by signing a veteran safety with first-round pedigree.

Recent injuries at the position forced the team to explore options, leading them to a familiar face from the AFC North.

The move brings former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Jabrill Peppers to Pittsburgh after his release from New England at the end of the preseason.

“The Steelers are indeed signing former Browns first-round pick S Jabrill Peppers, source confirms. We’ll hear from Mike Tomlin at noon, but I can’t imagine this bodes well for S DeShon Elliott, who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury,” ESPN Reporter Brooke Pryor reported.

Peppers spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots, where he appeared in 38 games and recorded 178 tackles, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

The 29-year-old safety faced challenges during the 2024 season, dealing with injuries and a suspension related to off-field allegations that were later dismissed.

Originally drafted 25th overall by Cleveland in 2017, Peppers never quite lived up to his draft status with the Browns.

He was later traded to the New York Giants, where he struggled to find consistency before landing in New England.

His time with the Patriots showcased the talent that made him a first-round selection.

During his three-year stint, Peppers demonstrated reliability in the secondary while adding 10 passes defensed to go along with his tackle and turnover numbers.

