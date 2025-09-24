Former Browns Player Sends Cautionary Message About QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns face familiar quarterback uncertainty as offensive struggles mount through the early portion of the season.

Veteran Joe Flacco has battled inconsistency while rookie Dillon Gabriel waits behind him on the depth chart.

Pass protection breakdowns and offensive line issues have complicated matters for a team searching for answers.

Former Browns offensive lineman John Greco believes making a quarterback switch this early could backfire.

Speaking during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan radio, Greco outlined his concerns about rushing into a change.

“It’s unfair to assume that one change will flip things around. If you go to Dillon Gabriel, the offensive playbook does open up a little bit. You could probably feature him where he’s keeping the ball a little bit, which would loosen up defenses. Right now, I don’t want to say they’re one-dimensional, but they line up, give the ball to Quinshon Judkins, line up, run a play-action, and see who’s open. It’s too early in the season for me right now. I don’t want it to be a situation where Joe Flacco looks bad, then you throw Dillon Gabriel in there, they can’t protect him, it looks sloppy, then there’s all these question marks as we start looking at next year,” Greco said.

Cleveland’s offense has produced very little, relying heavily on running back Quinshon Judkins, who was one of the few consistent bright spots in Week 3

The current approach centers around handing off to Judkins and mixing in occasional play-action attempts.

Protection problems have restricted the passing game’s effectiveness and raised questions about potential changes.

Gabriel’s mobility could add creativity to Cleveland’s attack and potentially create easier reads through designed runs.

However, inserting him behind a struggling offensive line might expose the rookie to unnecessary hits and pressure.

The coaching staff understands that personnel changes alone rarely solve systemic protection issues.

Building more of the offense around Judkins remains another option as Cleveland searches for consistency.

His strong early-season performance has provided stability in an otherwise unpredictable unit.

The Browns must balance their desire for immediate improvement with longer-term development plans as they navigate this challenging stretch.

