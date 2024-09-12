Browns Made 2 Roster Moves Thursday

It’s been an eventful week for the Cleveland Browns, to say the least.

Following a disappointing season opener vs. the Dallas Cowboys, the injury bug has stung Kevin Stefanski’s team in the worst possible way.

The Browns just placed four defensive payers on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier in the week, and they have a new addition to that infamous list.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns just placed rookie CB Myles Harden on IR with a shin injury.

#Browns place rookie CB Myles Harden (shin) on injured reserve for at least 4 games and sign LB Michael Barrett to the practice squad. Harden is 5th Browns defender to hit IR in past few days. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 12, 2024

He’s now going to miss the next four games at the very least.

In a corresponding move, the Browns signed linebacker Michael Barrett to the practice squad.

Barrett is a first-year player out of Michigan.

He was a Day 3 pick by the Carolina Panthers and traded to the Seattle Seahawks during the preseason.

The Seahawks released him as a part of their roster cuts, and he’ll now get another opportunity to prove he belongs in the league.

The Browns will need a much better defensive effort in Week 2, and that will be easier said than done as the game will be on the road and with a banged-up roster.

NEXT:

Greg Newsome II Had Impressive Game In Week 1