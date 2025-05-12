Insider Reveals Which Browns QB ‘Looked Better’ In Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation was a mess heading into this offseason, and after free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s still a mess, but at least now the team has options.

The situation was so uncertain that Cleveland drafted not one, but two rookies in April’s draft, though one insider believes that one rookie has “looked better” than the other so far.

Browns fans got their first glimpse of Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in rookie minicamp earlier this week, and ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi shared his thoughts on Monday about which one has the early edge.

“I thought Dillon Gabriel, both days, looked a little bit better,” Grossi answered when asked who looked better, Gabriel or Sanders, during minicamp. “He throws a tight spiral. He throws a beautiful ball. Better arm strength than I thought. Doesn’t mean Shedeur Sanders is a bust or anything. It’s just the other guy looks better.”

From the few clips fans were treated to on social media, it looked as if Sanders had the edge, as we saw multiple clips of Sanders throwing deep touchdowns, while Gabriel’s pick-six to rookie second-rounder Carson Schwesinger made the rounds as well.

On paper, Gabriel should be ahead of Sanders since he was drafted two rounds earlier, and even though Sanders comes with so much star power and was once projected to be a high first-round pick, Gabriel has more experience and just led Oregon to the College Football Playoff while also being named a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Gabriel’s ability and accomplishments have been lost in the Sanders media storm, but he is going to have every chance to earn this starting role, just as the other three quarterbacks on the roster will.

