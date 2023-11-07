Browns Make 2 Roster Decisions After Recent Injuries

It’s always good for NFL teams to be healthy leading up to important games, and the Cleveland Browns are fortunate Deshaun Watson is back in time for the Baltimore Ravens rematch.

But the team took a couple of hits in other areas of the roster this week.

That led to the Browns announcing a pair of roster additions and other moves.

To replace Wills and Mitchell on the active roster, #Browns have signed WR/PR James Proche and OT Geron Christian. In addition, Browns have signed WR Trinity Benson, S Vincent Gray and OT Justin Murray to the practice squad and released TE Devin Asiasi from the practice squad. https://t.co/7R7BMw9jsQ — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 7, 2023

As reported by OBR’s Fred Greetham on Twitter, Cleveland placed Jedrick Wills and Cameron Mitchell on IR today.

In Wills’ place, the team signed veteran tackle Geron Christian off their own practice squad.

Wide receiver James Proche II will fill Mitchell’s empty roster spot.

Cleveland signed former UDFA tackle Leroy Watson off the San Francisco practice squad last week.

He took the spot of traded wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Proche fills the void in the Browns’ receiver room and takes over DPJ’s punt return role.

Christian joins his fourth team in six years after starting as a third-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders.

Cleveland also added journeyman tackle Justin Murray to the practice squad.

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome should be back after he missed last week’s game with a groin injury.

Mike Ford and Khalef Hailassie are the only other corners behind Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson.

Greetham also reports wide receiver Trinity Benson and safety Vincent Gray join Murray on the practice squad.

The team also cut tight end Devin Asiasi from the squad.